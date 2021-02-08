Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

