Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,690 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

