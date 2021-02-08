Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

DVN opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.