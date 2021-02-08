Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,035 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR opened at $57.75 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.