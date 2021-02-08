Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells $531,600.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,633,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.