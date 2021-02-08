Krios (GIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $237.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $237.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded up 243.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

