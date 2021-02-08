KuCoin Token Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $143.39 million and $15.11 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.01169453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.30 or 0.05965367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021282 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.