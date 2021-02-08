Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $23.02 on Monday, hitting $532.78. 1,447,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.44 and its 200 day moving average is $414.10. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

