LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.99 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00059880 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00067268 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00210390 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

