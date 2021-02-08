Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 12,413 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $151.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.85.

