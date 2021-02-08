Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Takes $786,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 995,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 49,517 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 609,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $32.60 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

