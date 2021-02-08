Leggett & Platt, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,906. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

