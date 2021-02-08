LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

LMAT stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at $686,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,911 shares of company stock worth $3,270,287 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

