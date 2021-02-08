Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

