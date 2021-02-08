LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $11.28. LexinFintech shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

