LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Hits $281,255.75

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. LHT has a market cap of $281,255.75 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007434 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006020 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

