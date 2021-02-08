Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LBTYK opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

