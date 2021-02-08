Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.62 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

