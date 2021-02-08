Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

