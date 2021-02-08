Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.07.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.15. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -148.44.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.