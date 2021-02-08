Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 3,458,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,111,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

