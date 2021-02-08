Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.47. 1,722,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,577,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Get Liquidia alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock worth $5,531,917. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.