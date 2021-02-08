Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.