Loop Capital Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $140.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 464.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,948 shares of company stock worth $1,086,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

