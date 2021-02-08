Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 154,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 247,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

LOOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $980,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

