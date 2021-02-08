LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Achieves $76.13 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $76.13 million and $11.00 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,305 coins and its circulating supply is 272,957,925 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.