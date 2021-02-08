Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.09.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

