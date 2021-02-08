Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s share price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 16,250,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 5,156,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.