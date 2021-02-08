Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.98

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 48157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,218 shares of company stock worth $3,246,665. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.