Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Analysis

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 41.98 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -158.51 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnite and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 51.41%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

