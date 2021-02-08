Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.00. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

