Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.73. The stock has a market cap of C$46.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

