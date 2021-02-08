Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,113 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Bancolombia worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancolombia by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

CIB stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

CIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

