Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,907 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $13.71 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.66 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

