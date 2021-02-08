MarineMax (HZO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

2/5/2021 – MarineMax had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $52.00.

1/12/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 13,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

