Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $76.42. 670,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 413,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.