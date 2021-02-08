Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 536 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $552.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

