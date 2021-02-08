Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIC were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIC by 134.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGOV. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

