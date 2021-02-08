Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avaya by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

