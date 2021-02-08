Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,764 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.