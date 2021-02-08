Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,778 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,122,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 225,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.65.

In related news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -343.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $184.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.