Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.15 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

