Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,399 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

