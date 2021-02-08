Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

