Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lessened by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $75.49. 271,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

