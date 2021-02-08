Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00058766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.01156410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.74 or 0.05994218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00032942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

