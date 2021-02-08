Meter Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $293,097.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $293,097.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00177120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00211731 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

