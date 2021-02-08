MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CFO Sells $389,352.32 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MET traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,005. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.