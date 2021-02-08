MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Monday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481,962 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.