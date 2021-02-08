M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 15,267 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

